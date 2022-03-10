Cardi B Shares First Glimpse Of Her Infant Son: 'That's All Y'all Will Get'

Cardi B shared a mini glimpse of her infant son, whom she welcomed with husband, rapper Offset, in September.

On Wednesday, the “Up” rapper posted a zoomed-in photo of the 6-month-old on Twitter that only showed one of his eyes and his adorable long lashes.

The photo was the first time Cardi B has shared any glimpse of her son on social media. The rapper and Offset have kept images of their son out of the spotlight.

“That’s all y’all will get,” Cardi B wrote in the post featuring her son’s photo. The photo was included in a tweet reply to a commenter who noted that her fans had yet to see a picture of the newest addition to her family.

Cardi B and Offset also share daughter Kulture, 3. Offset is also dad to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea, from previous relationships. The couple has yet to reveal the name of their 6-month-old.

Cardi B later addressed criticism she said she received for choosing to not share a full image of her son.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” she tweeted on Wednesday. “It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days [without] people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff.”

She then slammed critics who accused her of posting pictures of her children for attention.

Offset and Cardi B announced their little one’s arrival days after he was born with a sweet Instagram post of them seated together on a hospital bed, while the “WAP” rapper cradled her newborn son.

Cardi B first publicly revealed she was pregnant with their son during a Migos performance at the 2021 BET Awards in June.