Cardi B Accuses The Shade Room Of ‘Gaslighting’ Her In Heated Online Feud

Cardi B has found herself the center of an online battle with gossip site The Shade Room.

The digital squabble was ignited when the site reposted a video of Cardi and Offset’s daughter, Kulture.

The outlet snagged the video of Kulture holding a stack of cash after her father originally posted the clips on his own Instagram stories in celebration of the child’s fourth birthday this weekend, according to Newsweek.

Although the majority of the convoluted exchange has mostly been deleted, many fans watched the battle unfold in real time as Cardi ripped the outlet online.

Cardi, who was in the U.K. performing at the Wireless Festival before the conflict flared up, asked the outlet in its comments section to delete the post.

In several of the now-deleted tweets, Cardi accused The Shade Room of posting only negative stories about her and blocking her from commenting on its posts and sending direct messages.

The outspoken rapper shared on Twitter what appeared to be her bottled-up feelings about the outlet’s past posts.

“Cause my thing is… okay you only post negative content bout me ,cool no biggie. got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool,” Cardi said in a since-deleted tweet. “but please don’t post my child on yall funny ish …I don’t want to be old self but just leave me alone.”

After asserting that the outlet will “only post negative content” about her, TSR reportedly responded by pointing to previous posts it argued were examples of positive coverage.

“So now you guys want to gaslight me,” Cardi said in a follow-up video, seen below. “And if you guys are not doing shady shit on purpose, why mute me from commenting? And then, you guys post certain things—certain things—positive about me so y’all can continuously post negative things about me that you don’t do to other artists.”

“Whats the phone number of the lawyer you used in your defamation case because we tryna see something,” the site responded, referencing Cardi’s recent $4 million court ruling against blogger Tasha K. “Is this the ‘only negative’ content you are referring to?”

Cardi revealed she tried commenting on the post about Kulture to ask TSR to remove the video after witnessing some hostile comments from fans about her daughter.

When she went to request that the video be removed, she claimed she was barred and accused TSR of blocking her from commenting on its posts.

“I DM’d you guys but, of course, you guys ignore me, and that’s why I had to take it publicly,” she said. “Clearly, you guys have me muted from commenting on your page. That’s why when I comment, nobody can see my comment and I actually have screenshots of it, and that’s why I posted it. So now you guys want to gaslight me. And if you guys are not doing shady s–t on purpose, why mute me from commenting? Then you guys post certain things positive about me so y’all can continuously post negative things about me that you don’t do to other artists.”

After further calling out the site, Cardi posted an emotional message asking TSR to “take it easy” on her.

“I’m a person and I have feelings. I’m not a crazy person, I’m not this ghetto person, I’m not this person that’s trying to make narratives about me,” she said. “You guys clearly know what you’re doing; if you wasn’t, you wouldn’t have muted me. But my thing is, take it easy on me. I’m a person as well and I’m trying to protect my best, my mental health. It’s too much. We could’ve had this conversation on DM, but clearly you guys are ignoring me so now we have to I guess do it like this.”

The Shade Room also reportedly denied restricting Cardi’s Instagram comments while claiming she had recently asked them to post about her family during a phone call.

After publicly going back and forth, both sides agreed to move their conversation offline.

“You know what, let’s handle this like adults,” Cardi tweeted on Sunday night, suggesting a phone call to resolve their issues, to which TSR obliged.

Both Cardi and The Shade Room have deleted all the tweets from the public dispute.

The outlet tweeted Monday that the two parties reconciled after a conversation with the artist.

“Just spoke to @iamcardib and we were able to come to a resolution,” TSR told its followers on its official Twitter account. “We’re putting the issue to rest and moving on. Cardi, we wish you the best and continued success. Glad we found a way to move forward peacefully. What happened earlier was bad, but how it ended is good.”

HuffPost has reached out to TSR for further comment.