Cardi B Torches Tomi Lahren With Savage Clapback: 'I Will Dog Walk You'

In a response to the conservative’s tweet bashing the rapper, aka Belcalis Almanzar, for her recent commentary rebuking President Donald Trump and his supporters for the partial federal government shutdown, she warned Lahren to back off.

“Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” Almanzar wrote.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Lahren had previously tweeted at Almanzar, mocking her as “the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats.”

Instead of following Almanzar’s advice to back off, Lahren tweeted back to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, telling her “I’m sure you would.”

“Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic,” she added.

Almanzar, not missing a beat, slapped back by likening Lahren’s political beliefs to a blind racist follower.

“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!” she tweeted.

Sensing a winner in the fiery exchange, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who represents the Bronx, where Almanzar grew up, poked fun at those who “think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted.”

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

“They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang,” she tweeted with a laughing emoji. “Y’all just found it on Twitter.”

The sparring match comes after the artist’s Saturday Instagram post in which she suggested the president’s backers should have to work without pay during the shutdown as all non-furloughed federal employees are currently doing.

An added caption reads, “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass”

Last Thursday, Almanzar grabbed national attention when she Instagrammed a video of herself unleashing a tirade against the shutdown sprinkled with expletives.

“Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy,” she said in the clip. “Our country is in a hellhole right now.”

The shutdown, triggered in part by the president’s demands for more than $5 billion to build a border wall, is quickly approaching its second month and is the longest in U.S. history.

This story has been updated with additional responses from Almanzar, Lahren and Ocasio-Cortez.