Cardi B wasn’t having it with an audience member and threw her microphone at them after they tossed their drink in her direction at a Las Vegas show on Saturday.
The rapper, who performed on a bill with Moneybagg Yo at Drai’s Beachclub, was performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” when the concertgoer hurled the liquid at her from the crowd.
Cardi, who looked surprised by the act, tossed the mic in the concertgoer’s direction before security appeared to shuffle them away from the stage.
HuffPost has reached out to a representative for Cardi B as well as Drai’s Beachclub. Both were not available for immediate comment.
Cardi later retweeted a video of the encounter with the caption “Jealous Ass Bitch,” a nod to her new single “JEALOUSY” with her husband Offset.
The microphone toss occurs amid a trend of fans throwing objects at – or hitting entertainers – in recent weeks.
This includes a fan who slapped Ava Max, someone who threw a vape at Drake as well as concertgoers throwing items at Harry Styles and Latto.
The rapper’s weekend reportedly included another mic toss at Drai’s Beachclub, as well.
Cardi appeared to fling her mic toward a DJ who fans allege cut her tracks short during a performance at the venue on Friday, according to a TikTok video.