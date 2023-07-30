Cardi B wasn’t having it with an audience member and threw her microphone at them after they tossed their drink in her direction at a Las Vegas show on Saturday.

The rapper, who performed on a bill with Moneybagg Yo at Drai’s Beachclub, was performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” when the concertgoer hurled the liquid at her from the crowd.

Advertisement

Cardi, who looked surprised by the act, tossed the mic in the concertgoer’s direction before security appeared to shuffle them away from the stage.

HuffPost has reached out to a representative for Cardi B as well as Drai’s Beachclub. Both were not available for immediate comment.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

The microphone hit her yall. 😭 pic.twitter.com/iScSrE40VG — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

Advertisement

Cardi later retweeted a video of the encounter with the caption “Jealous Ass Bitch,” a nod to her new single “JEALOUSY” with her husband Offset.

The microphone toss occurs amid a trend of fans throwing objects at – or hitting entertainers – in recent weeks.

The rapper’s weekend reportedly included another mic toss at Drai’s Beachclub, as well.