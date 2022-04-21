Cardi B Tries Her Best To Do The Viral ‘Shake It’ Challenge To Her Own Song

Cardi B just entered the challenge.

The “WAP” rapper took to social media to attempt the “Shake It” challenge to her own song on Wednesday.

Cardi B, shown here at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, is back on social media after a post-Grammy hiatu. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dressed in sweatpants and a beanie, Cardi B showed off her version of the choreography from her music video collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 that highlights New York’s ever-evolving drill scene.

“Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you…SHAKE IT,” she joked in the caption of the video.

One fan quipped back under the post, “Just make sure you’re ready for whenever we get the live performance...(laughing emoji).”

The “Shake It” challenge currently has a whopping ​​1.6 billion views on TikTok.

On the “Shake It” tune, Cardi B delivered her own supercharged verse rapping, “I’m with the shits and it give me a rush/ Shorty be lookin’, think she got a crush/ I’m not a steppa’, bitch, I’m a stomper/ All of my opps get mixed with the grabba/ Broke bitch said she was gon’ touch me/ She lyin’, hakuna matata.”

Fans were excited to see Cardi B restoring her activity on social media after the Bronx native temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts during the 2022 Grammys over backlash from fans for not attending the ceremony.