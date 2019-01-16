Cardi B Unleashes On Trump In Instagram Video About Government Shutdown

Cardi B is so furious with President Donald Trump over the ongoing partial government shutdown that she posted a video about the nation’s current state of affairs on Wednesday.

The “I Like It” singer reminded her 39.6 million Instagram followers that there is no end in sight to the shutdown, and that Trump is now ordering “federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid.”

Thousands of staffers from government agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Aviation Administration, returned to work on Wednesday without pay.

“Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy,” she said. “Our country is in a hellhole right now.”

The shutdown, currently in its 26th day, is expected to have a substantially worse impact on the U.S. economy this quarter than first thought.

Cardi B’s video had some Twitter users jokingly asking whether she was considering a run in 2020, while others pointed out her message was clearer than some delivered by Trump.

Cardi B just posted this on Instagram #CardiB2020 pic.twitter.com/zg4prRUfdG — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 16, 2019

Cardi's post is more coherent, comprehensible, and honest than ANY of Trump's statements over the last 2 years. — Ranting Engineer (@RantingEngineer) January 16, 2019

"Bitch, I'm scared!" Me too! — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) January 16, 2019