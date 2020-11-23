There’s some awards in this house!

Cardi B just won the award for Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the American Music Awards for the second time, making history as the first artist to do so. She earned the award for the first time in 2018 with her song “Bodak Yellow” and took it home a second time for her song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

While Megan appeared at the show on Sunday in Los Angeles and debuted her new song “Body,” Cardi was not there and could not formally accept her award.

Instead, the rapper offered her thanks and appreciation to her fans on Twitter in a heartfelt note accompanied by a voice note on Sunday night:

“I wish I would have known that I was going to get an AMA or something, I wouldn’t have ... went to the dentist,” explained Cardi in the voice note.

Thank you guys soooo much .Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans ,celebs everybody that supported the song .Also thanks for voting .Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist https://t.co/xIkG1eOunD so swollen 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/bUCEHtedcd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 23, 2020

The 28-year-old kept the celebration going on social media, sharing the news of her win on her Instagram Story on Monday:

In addition to “WAP” earning Cardi some history-making awards, the song has made a splash elsewhere in the record books.

It earned more than 26 million views in its first day on YouTube, breaking the record for the biggest 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration on the platform. It also racked up 93 million streams in the United States in the week after its release ― the most ever recorded for an opening seven-day period, according to Nielsen Music.