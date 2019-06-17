Cardi B Hits The Stage In A Bathrobe Following Bonnaroo Wardrobe Malfunction

Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images Cardi B performs during the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Cardi B can’t keep still.

The rapper, who recently took time off from performing to recuperate from liposuction and breast augmentation surgery, hit the stage at Bonnaroo on Sunday night.

During her high-energy performance, Cardi accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction after dancing too hard. Never one to let that stop her, the rapper soon returned to the stage in a white bathrobe, promising to “keep it sexy” for the crowd.

“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” the rapper said, according to the Tennessean.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!”

Reader, she did it.

Erika Goldring via Getty Images Cardi didn't let a wardrobe malfunction keep her down.

Gary Miller via Getty Images

The wardrobe malfunction clearly didn’t slow Cardi down one bit.

Cardi B last addressed what looked like a wardrobe malfunction when she walked the red carpet with her husband, rapper Offset, at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Some fans thought that they could see Cardi’s “kitty,” as they put it, but the 26-year-old denied it in a heated Instagram video that was later deleted.

“Y’all motherfuckers going around with this fucking picture Photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi pussy, Cardi pussy,’” the rapper says in the video. “First of all, that ain’t my pussy. My pussy right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

My love for @iamcardib tripled last night after this amazing video she posted to — and then deleted from — her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/l2CvoUsAvZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 2, 2019

She added, “This right here, the part that shows when I go like this, that’s just my ass. You know when you got a fat ass. That shit gets fat right here.”