Cardi B Threw Her Wig Into The Crowd, Asks For Fans Who Have It To DM Her

Cardi B is asking for the fans who caught her wig ― which she threw into the audience during a performance over the weekend ― to DM her.

On Friday, the rapper snatched her own wig at the Wireless Festival in London while performing “Bodak Yellow.” She posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram of the moment accompanied by the plea: “I GOT CARRIED AWAY .......I want my wig back:/ Dm me .”

I GOT CARRIED AWAY .......I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old’s wig seems to be lost forever as there are videos circulating on Twitter of some aggressive fans who were desperate for a piece of Cardi.

In social media videos, you can see fans stretching and pulling on a wig believed to be the rapper’s.

@iamcardib sis doesn’t know that this is what her wig has become 😬 pic.twitter.com/UTtLU0PceF — Evelyn (@evelynmansox) July 6, 2019

Sorry, Cardi, you likely have seen the last of that wig.