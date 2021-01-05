Cardi B Shuts Down Critics Who Think Women Can't Be Sexual And Also Be Parents

Cardi B has absolutely no time for haters judging her or her parenting.

The rapper fired off a series of tweets on Monday night after a person on Twitter lambasted her for turning off her hit “WAP” during an Instagram live session when her daughter Kulture walked in the room. The Twitter user accused Cardi of having an “agenda” with the song and called her “disgusting.”

In the video below, you can see Cardi saying, “No, no, no, no!” and quickly pausing the song when the 2-year-old appears.

The Twitter critic pointed out the hypocrisy in Cardi stopping her own daughter from hearing “WAP” while “everybody else’s” children listen to it.

Cardi responded by saying on Twitter that she makes “music for adults” and that “parents are responsible on what their children” consume.

“I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be,” she explained.

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Some mothers work as strippers, Cardi pointed out, but they don’t do it around their children.

“Stop makin this a debate,” she wrote. It’s “pretty much common sense.”

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Fans lauded Cardi for her pushback. One insisted that “parents need to draw boundaries” and should “stop putting ridiculous expectations on artists.”

I agree with her. I said it when the damn song came out and all these parents upset that it was to explicit and their kids are listening to it.

Child has a place, parents need to draw boundaries and they don't. So its your fault parents. Accept accountability! @iamcardib https://t.co/MRUhAFGxhP — MsGreatness🖤 (@LoveDomino) January 5, 2021

This is big facts and I've stuck with this since this topic came to light. Cardi is not responsible for raising your children. That's the job of the parent. Stop putting ridiculous expectations on artists. How the fuck is it reasonable to hold her responsible?? Dumb af! https://t.co/aZWFQV9vQu — Gabriela Michel (@Mitchybabyyyy) January 5, 2021

There’s a strange trend where I constantly see women of color being blamed for the actions of little girls as if they are their parents and I’m sick of it. At the end of the day Cardi is not ur child’s parent, she has no reason to “soften” her sexual music https://t.co/tFisjN4jiQ — Taysolo 🌺 (@soniquelo) January 5, 2021

