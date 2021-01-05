Cardi B Shuts Down Critics Who Think Women Can't Be Sexual And Also Be Parents

Cardi B has absolutely no time for haters judging her or her parenting.
The rapper fired off a series of tweets on Monday night after a person on Twitter lambasted her for turning off her hit “WAP” during an Instagram live session when her daughter Kulture walked in the room. The Twitter user accused Cardi of having an “agenda” with the song and called her “disgusting.”
In the video below, you can see Cardi saying, “No, no, no, no!” and quickly pausing the song when the 2-year-old appears.
The Twitter critic pointed out the hypocrisy in Cardi stopping her own daughter from hearing “WAP” while “everybody else’s” children listen to it.
Cardi responded by saying on Twitter that she makes “music for adults” and that “parents are responsible on what their children” consume.
“I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be,” she explained.
Some mothers work as strippers, Cardi pointed out, but they don’t do it around their children.
“Stop makin this a debate,” she wrote. It’s “pretty much common sense.”
Fans lauded Cardi for her pushback. One insisted that “parents need to draw boundaries” and should “stop putting ridiculous expectations on artists.”