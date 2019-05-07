Couture queen and fashion darling Cardi B showed up to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday in the kind of iconic red carpet look we’ve come to expect from her.

The rapper wore a custom, feathered Thom Browne look that included a structured bodice, a bejeweled headpiece, feathered shoulders, sheer gloves and half a million dollars in ruby nipple covers.

The two jeweled pieces, created by international jewelry brand Stefere, were $250,000 each, Cardi told Vogue’s Liza Koshy.

“If I lose one of them, you know what I’m saying, I’m going to have to sell my Birkin bags,” she said, laughing, before explaining the inspiration for her gown.

Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Cardi B attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

“The inspiration behind it was feminism, you know this reflects the woman’s body. You’ve got your little boobies, vajayjay, and your ― if you see my back, it’s like, booty.”

In keeping with the “Notes on Camp” theme, Cardi said that she and Browne tried to focus on the look being “very elegant, extravagant, but not too Halloween-ish.”

“Perfect look for me,” the rapper said. “So I’m brown okurrrr!”

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Cardi shutting the carpet down.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Gotham via Getty Images A shot of the "booty" of the dress.

Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images Cardi coming through!

Check out more of the campy looks below:

Lady Gaga Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The singer wears a Brandon Maxwell design.

Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Lady Gaga Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Celine Dion Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Kardashian wears a dress by Thierry Mugler.

Billy Porter Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images The performer wears an outfit by The Blonds.

Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Lily Collins Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Ryan Murphy Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Cardi B Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Lizzo Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Janelle Monae Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images The singer wears a Christian Siriano dress.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas John Shearer via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images

Michael Urie Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images The actor wears a Christian Siriano creation.

Tiffany Haddish Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Jeremy Scott and Gwen Stefani Karwai Tang via Getty Images Both wear designs by Jeremy Scott.

Zendaya ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Julianne Moore Neilson Barnard via Getty Images The actress wears a Valentino gown.

Bella Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The model wears a dress by Jeremy Scott.

Mindy Kaling ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Ezra Miller Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The actress wears a Viktor & Rolf dress.

Lana Condor Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Kerby Jean-Raymond and Lena Waithe Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Jordan Roth GQ The Broadway mogul wears a design by Iris Van Herpen.

Tracee Ellis Ross Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Hari Nef Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Zoe Saldana Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Jared Leto Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The actor wears a Gucci ensemble.

Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Aquaria Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The singer wears an outfit by Moschino.

Sophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Florence Welch Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The singer wears a Gucci dress.

Elizabeth Debicki Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Elle Fanning Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Darren Criss John Shearer via Getty Images

Lena Dunham, Christopher Kane and Jemima Kirke Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The actress wears a Gucci dress.

Janet Mock Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images

Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Emily Blunt Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch John Shearer via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay John Shearer via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Laverne Cox Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Anderson Paak Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Constance Wu Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Lucy Boynton Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Yara Shahidi Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Regina Hall Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Anna Wintour Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Hamish Bowles Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Ashley Graham Neilson Barnard via Getty Images The model wears a Dapper Dan Gucci blazer.

Bee Carrozzini Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Liza Koshy Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images The actress wears Balmain couture.

Lisa Love Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Alicia Quarles Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images