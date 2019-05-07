ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B Wore $500,000 Ruby Nipple Covers And A 'Vajayjay' To The 2019 Met Gala

The rapper's look even had "boobies" and a "vajayjay," according to Cardi.

Couture queen and fashion darling Cardi B showed up to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday in the kind of iconic red carpet look we’ve come to expect from her. 

The rapper wore a custom, feathered Thom Browne look that included a structured bodice, a bejeweled headpiece, feathered shoulders, sheer gloves and half a million dollars in ruby nipple covers. 

The two jeweled pieces, created by international jewelry brand Stefere, were $250,000 each, Cardi told Vogue’s Liza Koshy. 

“If I lose one of them, you know what I’m saying, I’m going to have to sell my Birkin bags,” she said, laughing, before explaining the inspiration for her gown. 

Cardi B attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

“The inspiration behind it was feminism, you know this reflects the woman’s body. You’ve got your little boobies, vajayjay, and your ― if you see my back, it’s like, booty.” 

In keeping with the “Notes on Camp” theme, Cardi said that she and Browne tried to focus on the look being “very elegant, extravagant, but not too Halloween-ish.” 

“Perfect look for me,” the rapper said. “So I’m brown okurrrr!” 

Check out more of the campy looks below: 

  • Lady Gaga
    The singer wears a Brandon Maxwell design.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The singer wears a Brandon Maxwell design.
  • Lady Gaga
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Lady Gaga
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Celine Dion
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
    Kardashian wears a dress by Thierry Mugler.&nbsp;
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Kardashian wears a dress by Thierry Mugler. 
  • Billy Porter
    The performer wears an outfit by The Blonds.
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    The performer wears an outfit by The Blonds.
  • Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Lily Collins
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Kylie and Kendall Jenner
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Ryan Murphy
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Cardi B
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Lizzo
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    The singer wears a Christian Siriano dress.&nbsp;
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    The singer wears a Christian Siriano dress. 
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
  • Michael Urie
    The actor wears a Christian Siriano creation.
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    The actor wears a Christian Siriano creation.
  • Tiffany Haddish
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Jeremy Scott and Gwen Stefani
    Both wear designs by Jeremy Scott.&nbsp;
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Both wear designs by Jeremy Scott. 
  • Zendaya
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore
    The actress wears a Valentino gown.&nbsp;
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    The actress wears a Valentino gown. 
  • Bella Hadid
    The model wears a dress by Jeremy Scott.&nbsp;
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The model wears a dress by Jeremy Scott. 
  • Mindy Kaling
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Ezra Miller
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    The actress wears a Viktor &amp; Rolf dress.&nbsp;
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The actress wears a Viktor & Rolf dress. 
  • Lana Condor
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Kerby Jean-Raymond and Lena Waithe
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Cara Delevingne
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

