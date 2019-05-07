Couture queen and fashion darling Cardi B showed up to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday in the kind of iconic red carpet look we’ve come to expect from her.
The rapper wore a custom, feathered Thom Browne look that included a structured bodice, a bejeweled headpiece, feathered shoulders, sheer gloves and half a million dollars in ruby nipple covers.
The two jeweled pieces, created by international jewelry brand Stefere, were $250,000 each, Cardi told Vogue’s Liza Koshy.
“If I lose one of them, you know what I’m saying, I’m going to have to sell my Birkin bags,” she said, laughing, before explaining the inspiration for her gown.
“The inspiration behind it was feminism, you know this reflects the woman’s body. You’ve got your little boobies, vajayjay, and your ― if you see my back, it’s like, booty.”
In keeping with the “Notes on Camp” theme, Cardi said that she and Browne tried to focus on the look being “very elegant, extravagant, but not too Halloween-ish.”
“Perfect look for me,” the rapper said. “So I’m brown okurrrr!”
