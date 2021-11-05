8 Careers Every Creative Person Should Consider

Motion design

Abstract space design Adobe Stock

Like graphic design but wish it were more fluid? Motion design provides an opportunity for creative types to explore the intersection between movement and imagery.

3D Design

Abstract 3D design Adobe Stock

You’ve got an eye for aesthetics but you’re curious about all the nuances design has to offer. A foray into 3D design could offer you a world of insight.

Social media video

Hand using smartphone with Social media concept. Adobe Stock

Not every creative needs to put a brush to canvas to express themselves. If you’ve got a passion for making videos and sharing on social, a career creating social media videos could be exactly what you’re looking for.

UX Design

Website designer planning application developer development Adobe Stock

You like your work to have a utility to it; trying your hand at UX design could allow your flair for the creative to take on a new, wholly sensible form.

Photography

Top view of a photographer selecting best photos from photo shoot Adobe Stock

You’ve mastered the camera. Now what? Exploring the varied techniques and intricacies of editing to learn how to make your photographs stand out could give your creative soul just what it needs to be satisfied.

Drawing and illustration

A digital artist draws on a graphic screen tablet using a stylus Adobe Stock

There’s a reason so many are drawn to the allure of illustration; drawing provides a therapeutic outlet to channel your creativity into a tangible piece of art. Illustration then may offer you the opportunity to explore new worlds born from your own imagination.

Graphic design

Graphic designer looks at computer screen Adobe Stock

If you’re someone with an eye for detail and a penchant for aesthetically pleasing things, graphic design may allow you to channel your taste into something concrete. Whether you’re working on logos, typography, or something totally obscure, graphic design offers an amalgamation of the creative and the practical.

Video editing

Illustration of film equipment Adobe Stock

If your version of creativity is organized and sensible, video editing may provide you with an opportunity to satisfy your painstaking attention to detail. Whether you’re cutting, swapping, or doing something else entirely, playing around with a medium this visual will prove highly satisfying for a creative like you.