Entertainmentpinkcarey hart

Carey Hart Has The Best Reaction To Pink Writing Songs About Him

The American racer has been married to the pop star since 2006.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Carey Hart seems like a pretty good sport when it comes to his wife, Pink, calling him out in her songs.

When Hart appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson played a clip from Pink’s February interview on the same show in which she candidly discussed her husband.

“There’s one on the new album that was a hard day. I played it for him because it’s fair,” Pink said at the time. “He should know what’s being said about him in the world. And he just started giggling, and he was like, ‘Well, you’re welcome.’”

When the clip ended, Clarkson asked Hart if his wife’s recollection was spot-on.

“Yeah, it’s very accurate,” the former motocross competitor replied, unfazed. “You know, we’ve been together 21 years. I have very thick skin.”

Hart explained, “I don’t know exactly what day she’s talking about specifically, but it’s probably just the temperature.”

The pair wed in 2006 and share daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6.

Pink is often open about her relationship with Hart.

In October 2017, she shared in an interview with The Guardian that her album, “Beautiful Trauma,” was inspired by her then-11-year marriage.

Noting that she struggles at times to keep things together, she proclaimed: “Monogamy is work!”

“But you do the work and it’s good again,” she added.

Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

