Carey Mulligan Calls Out Actors For An Outrageously Common Lie

Three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan said actors who downplay awards are just acting.
“They are 100 percent lying,” she told The Times of London in an interview published Saturday, referring to the many actors who claim awards don’t matter to them.
Mulligan received a Best Actress Academy Award nod this year for “Maestro,” in which she plays composer Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre.
She watched the nominations announcement in January with her “heart racing,” she told the newspaper. As a person who values the recognition awards can generate, Mulligan said her heart broke for one of this year’s biggest snubs, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig. Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director (but did get a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay with her husband, Noah Baumbach).
“I’m gutted for Greta because I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated,” she said. “You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”
Like Gerwig, Mulligan has yet to win one of the little golden guys. But she did snag a Best Leading Actress BAFTA award for 2009′s “An Education.”
The London native got through illness and a doctor’s confusion before earning her latest Oscar nomination.
Mulligan, 38, was in makeup as a 50-something version of Montealegre on the “Maestro” set when she got sick and a doctor was called in to administer antibiotics, she said recently. Only when she mentioned that she was 12 weeks pregnant, “he was not at all convinced.”
“I couldn’t wait to tell the makeup artists how good they were,” she joked.