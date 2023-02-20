Carey Mulligan Mistakenly Gets Called BAFTAs Winner In 'Moonlight'-Like Slip-Up

“She Said” actor Carey Mulligan accidentally got called a winner over “The Banshees of Inisherin” star Kerry Condon in an on-stage fumble at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

The “Moonlight”-like moment occurred when “CODA” actor Tony Kotsur, winner of the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor last year, held a card with Condon’s name and announced she had won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

A sign language interpreter at the ceremony who provided voiceover for the crowd, however, mistakenly called Mulligan the winner.

The two “moved quickly to correct the error” and the moment was later set to be edited out of a broadcast of the ceremony, Deadline reported.

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards was mostly aired on a delay outside of the ceremony’s live presentation of its last four categories, the outlet noted.

Mulligan was “visibly shocked” by the slip-up but was otherwise in good spirits and laughed about the error, a source told The Daily Mail.

Kerry Condon smiles with the award for Supporting Actress at the BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday in London, England. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Condon did not refer to the mistake in her acceptance speech, however, she used her time on the London stage to recognize “Banshees” director Martin McDonagh.