If you thought wide-fit, all-weather, surplus-pocket pants were only for under-showered middle school boys that like to mansplain “prog rock,” think again. Whether they be cargo, carpenter, painter or general utility, work pants are having a serious moment.

For Nate Stern, assistant designer at Perry Ellis, the resurrection of cargo pants runs deeper than what’s cool on TikTok. “The return of cargo and ‘work’ pants shows how consumers are gravitating towards more utilitarian and durable goods,” Stern told HuffPost. “We’re moving away from the minimalistic, sleek look of the 2010s.”

New York-based clothing designer Kohlman Harshbarger said the birth of Instagram in October 2010 created a sort of #ootd culture, where a hyper-fixation was placed on snagging things from “it” brands and jumping on ephemeral trends. He describes the resurgence of work gear as a “Normcore 2.0” where genderless, unpretentious, even standardized clothes reign supreme.

“Instead of that special piece [of which] there were only five, that’s only sold at that one shop — utility wear is something that you can get everywhere,” he said. “We’ve moved from, ‘My clothing is special, so now you know I’m special,’ to ‘I’m so special that I can just wear a white tee and carpenter pants.’”