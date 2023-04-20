ShoppingMen's FashionStreet Stylet-shirt

This Classic Workwear T-shirt Is Trending Hard — And It’s On Sale At Amazon

Beloved by everyone from farmers to fashion influencers, Carhartt’s classic pocket T-shirt is 25% off today.

Carhartt’s classic pocket T-shirt is available in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Carhartt-Workwear-Pocket-Short-Sleeve-T-Shirt/dp/B0BN6ZKW48?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64414123e4b04997b5700aef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="men&#x27;s" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64414123e4b04997b5700aef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Carhartt-Workwear-Pocket-Short-Sleeve-T-Shirt/dp/B0BN6ZKW48?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64414123e4b04997b5700aef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">men's</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3Q91JFM?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64414123e4b04997b5700aef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="women&#x27;s" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64414123e4b04997b5700aef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3Q91JFM?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64414123e4b04997b5700aef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">women's</a> sizing.
Amazon
Carhartt’s classic pocket T-shirt is available in men's and women's sizing.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Carhartt — a longtime favorite of farmers, construction workers, mechanics and anyone needing heavy duty, durable workwear — has successfully penetrated the sphere of digital fashion “influence” thanks to an outsider’s strategic branding and, according to its legions of loyal customers, the top-notch quality and timeless design of its products.

Whether you shop for clothes at your local army-navy store, a scary-trendy boutique like SSENSE or simply Amazon, it’s likely you’ve come across one of the brand’s most emblematic products: a 100% cotton short-sleeved pocket T-shirt.

As someone who buys these tees in bulk for various members of my family, I was delighted to see that they’re currently on sale at Amazon — in both men’s and women’s sizes — for 25% off.

Men’s: $14.99+ (originally $19.99)
Women's: $14.99+ (originally $19.99)

The tee is available in seemingly every conceivable size and hue, with 22 colors in XS-5XL (including select tall sizes) listed for men and 17 colors in XS-3X for women. Sized for men, the shirt has an astonishing 106,810 ratings on Amazon and an overall score of 4.6 stars (a metric that’s shared by the women’s style, which has 2,277 ratings).

With a 100% cotton fabrication, a ribbed crewneck, a side-seam construction that helps the shirt lay perfectly flat and a tag-free label, the tee is designed for maximum comfort and durability. Given that and its near-ubiquitous popularity, it’s safe to say that this shirt is likely to last a long time.

Check out some of the shirt’s best reviews on Amazon below, or go ahead and add it to your cart.

Promising reviews:

“I am 6′2 and 245lbs. XL fits me great, it ends 1 inch above the crotch and the length is right above the elbow. The width is enough for free movement without any restrictions. Also, I immediately ordered a few more t-shirts when I received the first one. Quality is over the top. This t-shirt is #1 on Amazon is deserved.
I also have a few Dickies heavyweight t-shirts, and in my opinion Carhartt is over Dickies because of the fit. Dickies t-shirt has narrower and shorter sleeves, which is a disadvantage for me.” — Serhii Bushui

“These are thick t-shirts thar are perfect for my job. I work in construction and I’ve bought 3 different colors so far. I wear these every day for work. It’s surprisingly cooler than you’d think on a hot day and great for 70°-90° weather. They’re thick so there is less of a chance of damage to the fabric due to a snag on a nail or shingles. Worth the buy.” — Liz G.

“I have been buying this very shirt for my husband for many years. They fit as they should and don’t fade. My husband tends to get his shirts rather dirty; food or whatever. If the stain doesn’t come out with the first washing I apply Dawn dish soap, turn the shirt inside out - throw it in the washer (cold water) and they look like new. So my husband’s wardrobe is either these shirts or dress shirts. One last note - my husband wears 3XL tall so stores seldom had this size in stock which is why I started ordering them thru Amazon. Amazon almost always has this size in stock. In the rare case that they don’t, I get the shirts only a few days later. Very satisfied customer.” — Gwen B

“I am very picky when I purchase my shirts as most “Women’s” shirts nowadays are either way too fitted or way too short. This shirt was made for women who like an average fitting t-shirt with none of the trendy frills. It’s soft, well-made, comfortable, and fits perfectly. I am 5’7” and 165 pounds for scale. I generally wear a S in women’s sizing. I am very happy with the fit. Not too short or fitted.” — Ashley

Men's: $14.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)
Women's: $14.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)
