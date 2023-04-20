This Classic Workwear T-shirt Is Trending Hard — And It’s On Sale At Amazon

“I am 6′2 and 245lbs. XL fits me great, it ends 1 inch above the crotch and the length is right above the elbow. The width is enough for free movement without any restrictions. Also, I immediately ordered a few more t-shirts when I received the first one. Quality is over the top. This t-shirt is #1 on Amazon is deserved.

I also have a few Dickies heavyweight t-shirts, and in my opinion Carhartt is over Dickies because of the fit. Dickies t-shirt has narrower and shorter sleeves, which is a disadvantage for me.” — Serhii Bushui

“These are thick t-shirts thar are perfect for my job. I work in construction and I’ve bought 3 different colors so far. I wear these every day for work. It’s surprisingly cooler than you’d think on a hot day and great for 70°-90° weather. They’re thick so there is less of a chance of damage to the fabric due to a snag on a nail or shingles. Worth the buy.” — Liz G.

“I have been buying this very shirt for my husband for many years. They fit as they should and don’t fade. My husband tends to get his shirts rather dirty; food or whatever. If the stain doesn’t come out with the first washing I apply Dawn dish soap, turn the shirt inside out - throw it in the washer (cold water) and they look like new. So my husband’s wardrobe is either these shirts or dress shirts. One last note - my husband wears 3XL tall so stores seldom had this size in stock which is why I started ordering them thru Amazon. Amazon almost always has this size in stock. In the rare case that they don’t, I get the shirts only a few days later. Very satisfied customer.” — Gwen B

“I am very picky when I purchase my shirts as most “Women’s” shirts nowadays are either way too fitted or way too short. This shirt was made for women who like an average fitting t-shirt with none of the trendy frills. It’s soft, well-made, comfortable, and fits perfectly. I am 5’7” and 165 pounds for scale. I generally wear a S in women’s sizing. I am very happy with the fit. Not too short or fitted.” — Ashley