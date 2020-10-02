“We are now in the midst of a national security crisis,” Bernstein said. “We have to be concerned about adversaries, particularly Russia, taking advantage of this situation for its own purposes. We have to think about possible cyber-manipulation of the markets. We’ve talked about the markets, it’s obviously going to have a huge effect. We don’t know the future of this election campaign, which depends on the president’s health. We don’t know what his health is going to be. It’s going to totally upend the end of the election campaign. So every aspect of our national life, in terms of stability, is now affected in waves that we could never have envisioned a day ago. And I think we need to start from that perspective.”