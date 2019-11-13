Carl Bernstein Delivers Ominous Assessment On America Ahead Of Impeachment Hearings

Carl Bernstein on Tuesday claimed America is in “the middle of a cold civil war.”

And everything in the upcoming public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump will be “judged politically in the context of that cold civil war,” the famed Watergate reporter said on CNN.

Bernstein said “in terms of the facts, we have some overwhelming evidence that the president of the United States conspired with his lawyer to undermine the electoral process of this country through the intervention of a foreign power” when he requested his Ukrainian counterpart dig up dirt on his potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“It’s a very grave charge and there are a lot of facts that support the charge,” Bernstein noted, before urging people to “take a step back, particularly journalists” because “we don’t know where this is going to go.”

It depended on how the American people process developments and how senators in the GOP-controlled Senate reacted to any potential change in the public mood.

“The conventional wisdom is that he would be acquitted in the Senate,” said Bernstein. “I think it’s a time to put conventional wisdom aside, We don’t know. Senators are very sensitive to the will of the people and if the people in this country turn on these facts and this president, I think the Senate might as well.”

Check out the clip here: