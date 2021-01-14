Famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein on Wednesday responded to the second impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot with a damning rebuke of the president’s congressional GOP enablers.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Bernstein described Trump as “deluded,” “delusional” and “the most dangerous president in our history,” warning it was “imperative that he be restrained in a constitutional straitjacket in the next few days.”

Cooper asked Bernstein how the country could move on when so many of Trump’s supporters believe his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“This is the crime of his Republican enablers,” Bernstein responded, noting how almost 200 GOP House Reps. had earlier in the day voted against impeaching Trump over the insurrection that rocked Washington last week.

Bernstein compared the current support of congressional Republicans for Trump to the significantly less backing afforded to former President Richard Nixon over the Watergate scandal, which prompted him to resign.

“That’s the huge difference in the dynamic,” Bernstein explained. “Because this president, in his irrational, illegal, and seditious conduct, has been enabled by his Republican congressional cult, and there’s been no restraints placed on him by that cult.”

Check out the interview here:

