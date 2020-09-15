Carl Bernstein: 'Homicidal' Trump Turned Supporters Into 'Sacrificial Lambs'

Carl Bernstein slammed “homicidal” President Donald Trump for turning his own supporters into “sacrificial lambs” who could die in the service of his reelection campaign.

Bernstein’s damning assessment comes after Trump held an indoor campaign rally with a largely mask-free audience in Nevada on Sunday, breaking all guidelines for holding events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He told CNN’s Anderson Cooper:

“We are witnessing a homicidal president convening ― purposefully ― a homicidal assembly to help him get reelected as president of the United States instead of protecting the health and welfare of the people of the United States including his own supporters whose lives he is willing to sacrifice.”

Then Bernstein called out Trump for hypocrisy.

“Here is this president who has staked part of his presidency on the right to life, particularly of the unborn,” the former Watergate reporter said. “And every day he has sacrificed the lives of thousands of Americans because he is unwilling to deal honestly, forthrightly, meaningfully with the greatest domestic crisis in our postwar history in this country.”

And he accused Trump of “the most grievous felony committed by any president in our history, probably.”

See more of his discussion below:

"You're witnessing a homicidal President convening purposefully a homicidal assembly to help him get reelected," says journalist Carl Bernstein of Pres. Trump's indoor rallies.



He's called his supporters to be "sacrificial lambs," adds Bernstein. "It's astonishing." pic.twitter.com/63NQnpKkgS — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 15, 2020

