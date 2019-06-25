Ex-Fox News Reporter Shreds The ‘Partisan Misinformation’ At His Old Network

Carl Cameron, the former chief political correspondent at Fox News once known as “Campaign Carl”, is calling out his old network.

Cameron, who left Fox News in 2017 after 22 years at the network, announced he’s joining the new progressive website called Front Page Live.

And he didn’t hold back on his old employer.

“I was one of Fox’s first hires. The idea of fair and balanced news appealed to me,” he says in a clip announcing his new gig. “But over the years, the right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation. I left.”

He said that gives him “unique insight and understanding of how the right operates.”

Cameron also didn’t mince words for “conman” Trump.

“He did collude and coordinate with Russia to get elected,” he said. “And recently he said he’d accept their help again because he sees nothing wrong with it.”

Cameron called it a “state of emergency” and wants to inform voters before the next election.

“Make your own decisions,” he says. “Just please be accurately informed.”