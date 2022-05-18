Tucker Carlson Torched By Ex-Colleague: Can’t Channel How He Believes This Stuff

Carl Cameron on Tuesday slammed his old employer, Fox News, and its primetime personality Tucker Carlson for peddling racist rhetoric that reportedly inspired the deadly massacre in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 people were killed at the weekend.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace noted to Cameron, who was the chief political correspondent at Fox until 2017, how “the ideology left in the mass shooter’s screed” at a supermarket “mirrors the ideology championed” by Carlson, who has frequently talked on his show about the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory cited by the killer.

“What happens at Fox News when something like this happens?” she asked.

“I can’t even imagine. That’s partly why I ended up getting out of there,” Cameron replied.

“It really is kind of horrible to think that journalists with national and international capacity are putting together this type of nonsense,” he continued, calling out Republicans as “purveyors of misinformation.”

“I really can’t channel how Tucker believes in any of this stuff and how the network can go through with it,” he added, warning how “this type of lying and deception is catching on.”