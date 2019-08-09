Carl Cameron, the former chief political correspondent at Fox News, called out the network’s primetime host Tucker Carlson on Thursday for claiming that white supremacy in America is “a hoax.”

“It’s just not accurate,” Cameron told CNN’s Hala Gorani.

“He has not apologized for it as far as I know, but the idea that white supremacy doesn’t exist or the idea that there’s something OK with a football field or a soccer stadium full with white supremacists is also wrong,” he said.

“It’s not journalism,” added Cameron, who quit Fox News in 2017. “It is opinion-making. It is entertainment. And unfortunately, it’s an entertainment that can catch on with a very viralized American. It’s horrible and it’s not right and it’s good that he’s on a vacation, whether it was intended or not.”

Check out the clip here:

Former Fox chief political correspondent Carl Cameron blasts Tucker Carlson's white supremacy comments: "It's just not journalism. It is opinion making. It is entertainment... it's horrible and it's not right and it's good that he's on a vacation whether it was intended or not." pic.twitter.com/hIRP2lLAF0 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 8, 2019

Carlson drew ire on his widely watched show Tuesday when he said white supremacy is “actually not a real problem in America.”

“This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax,” Carlson said. “It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.”

On Wednesday night, Carlson attacked his critics.