Olympic legend Carl Lewis pulled no punches following the failure of the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team to qualify for the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The athletes ― Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker, Trayvon Bromell and Cravon Gillespie — finished their heat sixth after yet more bungled baton exchanges.

Lewis unloaded on Twitter.

“The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” wrote the nine-time Olympic champion, now assistant track coach at the University of Houston.

Lewis, 60, slammed the passing system and said the athletes ran in the wrong order. There was “no leadership,” he lamented.

“It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw,” Lewis concluded.

The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay. The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw . — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 5, 2021

Lewis echoed his fierce criticism in an interview with USA Today, calling the performance a “clown show.”

“This was a football coach taking a team to the Super Bowl and losing 99-0 because they were completely ill-prepared,” he told the outlet.