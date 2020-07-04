Annie Reiner, the daughter of the late comedy legend Carl Reiner, tweeted criticism of President Donald Trump on her late father’s behalf on Friday.

“I will say one last thing for him,” the playwright, poet and author wrote on her dad’s account. “I know he would be disappointed not to have lived to see Trump’s eviction from the White House, to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE!”

As you may know, Carl passed away on Monday, June 29th at the good old age of 98. We wanted to write a final tweet for him to let you know how much he appreciated your responses and support... — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 3, 2020

... I will say one last thing for him. I know he would be disappointed not to have lived to see Trump's eviction from the White House, to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE! Annie Reiner — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 3, 2020

Carl Reiner, who died at the age of 98 on Monday, frequently took Trump to task on the platform.

Just hours before he died, the “Dick Van Dyke Show” creator lamented the result of the 2016 election, describing the president as “a bankrupted and corrupt businessman.”

As I arose at 7:30 this morning, I was saddened to relive the day that led up to the election of a bankrupted and corrupt businessman who had no qualifications to be the leader of any country in the civilized world... — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 29, 2020

... At the same time, Hillary Clinton, who had all the needed

qualifications to lead our beloved nation, had received 3 million more popular votes than our Russian-installed puppet president. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 29, 2020

In 2018, Reiner even said he hoped to live until November 2020 “so I can vote for whoever runs against our fake President Trump.”

At 96 and 6 months I have an incentive to hang around untill I'm 98 so I can vote for whoever runs against our fake President Trump — carl reiner (@carlreiner) October 17, 2018

Annie Reiner on Friday also shared this photograph, taken of her father just two days before he died, wearing a top bearing the Black Lives Matter logo.

“As you can see he was happy and vital up to the very end. He will be sorely missed,” she wrote:

Carl had wanted to tweet this picture, taken last Saturday. As you can see he was happy and vital up to the very end. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Q4sh0QK4Xz — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 3, 2020

The actor had intended to tweet the image, his daughter revealed.

She later suggested people donate to the BLM movement in his memory:

People have asked about an organization to make a donation in his name. Here is a link to donate to Black Lives Matter: https://t.co/dwx2IK782x — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 3, 2020

