Even the very young might recognize his voice as that of Carl Reinocerous from 2019’s “Toy Story 4”

Reiner, who was also known for his comedy partnership with Mel Brooks, worked his way up the entertainment ladder in TV’s golden age. He appeared on Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows” and later mined his experience to create “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” in which he also guest-starred.

Reiner’s wife Estelle — who famously says “I’ll have what she’s having” in “When Harry Met Sally,” which was directed by Rob Reiner — died in 2008. He is survived by three children: Rob, Annie and Lucas Reiner.