Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend Said He Was ‘Blindsided’ By Her False Kidnapping Story

After an attorney for Carlee Russell publicly admitted she wasn’t kidnapped, the former boyfriend of the Alabama woman who mysteriously went missing for 48 hours shared that he was “disgusted” by her actions.

After days of defending his now ex-girlfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons condemned the 25-year-old in a statement posted on Instagram, saying she created “hurt, confusion, and dishonesty.”

“I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love and genuine concern,” Simmons wrote. “We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all. Blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

Carlee Russell via Hoover Police Department. The Alabama woman was missing for 48 hours, with reports based on her own account speculating she had been abducted. Not long after she reappeared, her lawyers revealed the 25-year-old hadn't been kidnapped after all. Hoover Police Department

Russell’s disappearance after a 911 call in which she reported seeing a toddler walking alone on the highway sparked national headlines, then more questions when she reappeared at her parents’ home on July 16. As people speculated about whether she had been abducted, Simmons publicly defended her, saying she had “fought for her life.”

In an interview with the New York Post on Saturday, Simmons said Russell did not deserve to be cyberbullied, noting it was impacting her mental health.

“The only thing I can say is I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he said at the time.

The speculation around what happened to Russell finally ended on Monday when police read a statement from her attorney that she admitted there was no toddler, no kidnapping and she acted alone.

In his statement following her admission, Simmons said he and his family have now gained closure, and he thanked those who tried to help, including families of legitimate kidnapping victims and volunteers who joined searches.