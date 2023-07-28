The Alabama woman who mysteriously disappeared for 48 hours, then later admitted she had not been kidnapped, is facing misdemeanor criminal charges.

Carlee Russell, 25, has been charged with false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident, after she called 911 on July 13 to report a toddler walking alone on the highway. When police arrived, she had disappeared, her car still running and belongings nearby, prompting search efforts and national headlines. After she returned home on foot two days later, she allegedly told police that she had been abducted and held captive by a man and woman before she was able to escape. But questions arose about the circumstances of her disappearance and her story, and she admitted through an attorney that there had been no kidnapping.

Carlee Russell via Hoover Police Department. Hoover Police Department

Initially, in spite of speculation online, Russell’s loved ones rushed to her defense. In a July 18 interview with NBC’s “Today,” Russell’s parents said their daughter had to “fight for her life” during the time she was missing.

“She’s having to deal with the trauma of people just making completely false allegations about her,” Russell’s mother said at the time.

Her now ex-boyfriend told the New York Post in an interview he wanted everyone to stop bullying her online.

Days later, Hoover, Alabama, police said they were “unable to verify” her account of what happened based on surveillance footage and other evidence. They also said her internet search history included questions about Amber Alerts and the movie “Taken,” which is about an abduction.

In a statement Monday, Russell’s attorney said she was not kidnapped and did not see a toddler on the side of the road.