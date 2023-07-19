Police Say They're 'Unable To Verify' Carlee Russell's Account Of Her Disappearance

Evidence does not support many details of Carlee Russell and her family’s account of her disappearance on July 13, police in Hoover, Alabama, said in a news conference Wednesday.

Russell’s disappearance made worldwide headlines after she called 911 the night of July 13, saying that she had seen a toddler in a diaper walking on the side of a busy highway. In a call to her relatives moments later, her mother said they heard her scream before going silent.

When police arrived minutes later, Russell’s car was still running but she was gone. Police found her belongings, including a purse, cellphone and a wig, in and near the car. They did not see a child, nor was one reported missing by anyone else.

After a massive nationwide search, Russell returned home on foot 48 hours later. She was transported to a hospital, treated and released. Police Wednesday said that Russell told them an elaborate story about being abducted by a couple that night, but they could not find evidence to support her story.