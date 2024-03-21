CrimeCarlee Russell

Carlee Russell Gets Probation, Won’t Serve Jail Time For Faked Kidnapping

The 25-year-old Alabama woman was previously found guilty of two misdemeanors after faking her kidnapping and sparking a massive search last summer.
Drusilla Moorhouse
Senior Reporter, Crime

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who pleaded guilty in October to faking her kidnapping last summer, was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay restitution.

A judge had previously recommended that she serve jail time for falsely claiming to police that she had been abducted and held captive for two days. Her mysterious disappearance in July made national headlines and sparked a massive search. In a 911 call, she said she had pulled over to the side of a busy highway because she saw a toddler walking on the shoulder. She also called relatives, who said they heard her scream before the call went silent.

Police found her car still running on the side of the road, but there was no sign of Russell. They found purse and other belongings in the car, and her phone nearby.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

