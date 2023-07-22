Carlee Russell Tweeted Just Minutes Before 911 Call, Disappearance: Reports

Carlee Russell posted multiple tweets in the hour leading up to her 911 call and subsequent disappearance in Alabama last week, the New York Post and People reported on Friday.

The news comes two days after officials in Hoover said that they were “unable to verify” Russell’s and her family’s accounts regarding her high-profile disappearance.

Advertisement

A Twitter account reportedly linked to the 25-year-old nursing student shows one tweet — shared roughly 40 minutes prior to Russell’s 911 call on July 13 — saying that “today was a GREAT day.”

Another, posted a minute later, reads “someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason.”

The account’s most recent tweet, posted 15 minutes prior to the 911 call, reads “yeah i want a family now 😭.”

HuffPost was unable to independently verify the owner of the account. However, it shares a similar username with, and uses a picture from, an Instagram account linked to Russell.

Advertisement

Social media users have also pointed out that in the days leading up to the woman’s disappearance, the account posted tweets about work complaints and about feeling “wanted.”

Russell allegedly stole a bathrobe, toilet paper and other items from her employer, Woodhouse Spa, before leaving work on July 13.

Stuart Rome, who owns Woodhouse Spa, told the New York Post that Russell has since been fired.

“It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted,” Rome said, referring to staff members at the spa.

“As the information came out that there were some questionable things [surrounding the purported disappearance], we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search.”

Russell went missing July 13 after calling 911 to report a toddler walking along a busy highway at night. Grainy traffic video shows Russell’s car stopping on the side of the road, with officials later discovering her phone and other belongings inside her unattended vehicle. Officials said no one else reported a missing child and they did not see a child in the area.

Advertisement

Russell showed up at her home on July 15, telling detectives that she had been abducted on the night of her disappearance.

WBRC has obtained traffic camera video from Interstate 459 from the moment it is believed that Carlee Nichole Russell disappearedhttps://t.co/knNUu1J4Hk pic.twitter.com/JZH1pKm6cp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2023

During a press conference Wednesday, the chief of Hoover police said the investigation into Russell’s disappearance remains active.