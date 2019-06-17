Carli Lloyd clapped back at critics of the U.S. soccer team during the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.
After the Americans were accused by some of over-celebrating during a 13-0 rout of Thailand in their first match last week, Lloyd reacted to her first goal against Chile with a leaping fist pump, but quickly muted her jubilation.
Smiling, she gently tapped her hands together as if she were politely cheering a good putt at a country club. Outlets like The Washington Post picked up on the subtle dig (seen below), calling it a “golf clap.”
Lloyd confirmed the gesture was intentional after the team’s 3-0 victory to clinch a spot in the knockout round.
Lindsey Horan “told told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration,” Lloyd said, per The Associated Press. “But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”