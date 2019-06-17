Carli Lloyd clapped back at critics of the U.S. soccer team during the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

After the Americans were accused by some of over-celebrating during a 13-0 rout of Thailand in their first match last week, Lloyd reacted to her first goal against Chile with a leaping fist pump, but quickly muted her jubilation.

Smiling, she gently tapped her hands together as if she were politely cheering a good putt at a country club. Outlets like The Washington Post picked up on the subtle dig (seen below), calling it a “golf clap.”

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸



Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Lloyd confirmed the gesture was intentional after the team’s 3-0 victory to clinch a spot in the knockout round.

Lindsey Horan “told told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration,” Lloyd said, per The Associated Press. “But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”

I made a gif of @CarliLloyd’s celebration golf clap after her first goal in #USACHI because I needed this to exist for every time someone tone polices a #USWNT celebration. #USWNT #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Sw7rUA3ID2 — Phil (@ALazyJellyfish) June 16, 2019