Carlos Santana Says Wife Was Answer To His Prayers For 'A Queen'

Carlos Santana has a powerful memory of meeting his second wife, Cindy Blackman Santana.

“I was meditating and talking to God, and I said, ‘I need a queen to come home to share this. Love is unconditional, and I need someone who loves me and grows with me,’” the rock icon told People in an interview published Saturday.

It wasn’t long before he felt like his prayer was answered.

“Next thing I know, here comes Cindy,” the guitarist said. “The way Cindy walked like a New York woman, filled with confidence. I was like, ‘Damn.’”

Advertisement

Cindy Blackman Santana and Carlos Santana are pictured in 2014 in New York City. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for HBO Latino

Cindy Blackman Santana, a rock and jazz drummer, is his “best friend,” he told People.

“I’ve always been infatuated with strong women because my mother was like that,” said the “Smooth” musician.

The pair married in 2010 after he proposed onstage in Tinley Park, Illinois, as the crowd cheered.