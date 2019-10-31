Carly Simon revealed she once turned down an invite from Donald Trump to visit his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, because she “thought he was kind of repulsive.”

In an interview with Britain’s Guardian newspaper published Thursday, the singer-songwriter said she met Trump during a luncheon in New York for the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007. She said Trump ignored her until she spent time in Bhutto’s bedroom talking with the leader about her music.

“When I went out of the bedroom, obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump,” said Simon. She described Trump as “very anxious to meet me” and “all over me like ugly on an ape.” He dangled an invitation to his resort, she said.

She spurned the request of the then-businessman, however, because she “thought he was kind of repulsive.”

In the interview, Simon also talked about her 1972 hit song “You’re So Vain” (which she reworked into an anti-Trump anthem ahead of the 2016 election).

Trump is vain “not in the best possible way,” she said. “He doesn’t bring humor to the word. In the song, hopefully, the person could wink at himself in the mirror because he got the joke.”