How ’90s can you get?
ESPN’s “The Last Dance” on Sunday covered the relationship between the Chicago Bulls’ Dennis Rodman and model/actor Carmen Electra.
Fans ate it up, especially the part about team star Michael Jordan retrieving Rodman from his Las Vegas hotel room after a two-day escapade with Electra.
Rodman wrangled the leave during the team’s final championship season in 1997-’98. He predictably stayed beyond the 48-hour limit set by Coach Phil Jackson, Jordan recalled in the third and fourth episodes of the 10-part documentary.
“He didn’t come back on time. We had to go get his ass out of bed,” Jordan said. “I’m not going to say what was in his bed, and where he was, blah blah blah.”
Electra hilariously filled in the blanks.
“There’s a knock on the door. It’s Michael Jordan, and I hid,” Electra said in the video above. “I didn’t want him to see me like that, so I’m just hiding behind the couch with covers over me.”
“‘Come on, we got to get to practice,’” Electra recalled Jordan saying.
