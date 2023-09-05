Carmen Electra Still Baffled By Her Biggest Request On OnlyFans

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Carmen Electra gets a real kick out of her fans’ favorite thing to request on OnlyFans.

The “Baywatch” star didn’t tiptoe around what her followers like while telling People about her time on the adult-focused subscription site in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I get so many foot requests which is the funniest thing to me,” Electra revealed. “I’m always like, ‘What would you want to see me do with my feet? Should I stomp grapes? Put whipped cream on them?’”

Fawning over the “Scary Movie” star’s feet is not a new fad.

“Back in the day on the Internet, there were pages dedicated to my feet in high heels,” she remembered. “I accidentally stumbled upon it once so I’ve always known that existed.”

Despite some strange asks, Electra said she loves the independence OnlyFans offers her.

Carmen Electra at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

“I’m so happy because I decided to be my own boss when it comes to the content,” she explained. “I get to feel the freedom and creativity of doing whatever I want to do, bouncing back and forth with the fans and their requests.”

Electra, a four-time Playboy pinup, also talked about fans’ “wild obsession” with her feet in a July interview with Fox News.

“Of course,” she said, seemingly unbothered by the requests. “Yes, OK, great; do you want to see my feet? I’ll just grab my phone. That’s what I like.’”