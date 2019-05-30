'Carmen: A Hip Hopera' Is Coming To Netflix And People Are Singing Their Excitement

Fresh off of “Homecoming,” Beyoncé is returning to Netflix in the early-2000s movie “Carmen: A Hip Hopera,” and Twitter users are celebrating.
Netflix’s Strong Black Lead arm, spearheaded by a group of black executives, made the announcement in a tweet Thursday. The film’s addition is part of a “rotation of throwback films” the service will be featuring over the course of the year in an effort to stream more classic black films.
“Carmen: A Hip Hopera” will stream on Netflix for the entire month of June, according to the announcements on Twitter.
“Carmen: A Hip Hopera,” is a made-for-MTV musical based on Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen.” The hip-hop musical, directed by Robert Townsend and starring Beyoncé, Mekhi Phifer, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), Joy Bryant, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri and Shad Moss (Bow Wow), premiered on the cable network in 2001.
Queen Bey notably made her acting debut in the musical. The global superstar has gone on to act in number of films, including “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “The Fighting Temptations,” “Dreamgirls,” “Cadillac Records” and “Obsessed.”
Clearly, people on Twitter can hardly wait for the nostalgia-inducing hip hopera: