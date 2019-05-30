'Carmen: A Hip Hopera' Is Coming To Netflix And People Are Singing Their Excitement

Fresh off of “Homecoming,” Beyoncé is returning to Netflix in the early-2000s movie “Carmen: A Hip Hopera,” and Twitter users are celebrating.

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead arm, spearheaded by a group of black executives, made the announcement in a tweet Thursday. The film’s addition is part of a “rotation of throwback films” the service will be featuring over the course of the year in an effort to stream more classic black films.

“Carmen: A Hip Hopera” will stream on Netflix for the entire month of June, according to the announcements on Twitter.

As a proud member of the hive with an appreciation for the early '00s, I’m happy to announce that another @Robert_Townsend classic, Carmen: A Hip Hopera will be coming to @netflix (US) June 1. pic.twitter.com/0Z1IJK1mZK — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 30, 2019

“Carmen: A Hip Hopera,” is a made-for-MTV musical based on Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen.” The hip-hop musical, directed by Robert Townsend and starring Beyoncé, Mekhi Phifer, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), Joy Bryant, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri and Shad Moss (Bow Wow), premiered on the cable network in 2001.

Queen Bey notably made her acting debut in the musical. The global superstar has gone on to act in number of films, including “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “The Fighting Temptations,” “Dreamgirls,” “Cadillac Records” and “Obsessed.”

Clearly, people on Twitter can hardly wait for the nostalgia-inducing hip hopera:

My soul is as ready as my teenage self was when she recorded it on VHS with commercials and all! https://t.co/BgbZ6lVNtJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 30, 2019

I need to know how long this gem will be staying on Netflix pic.twitter.com/OPzBd4sE8r — ✨chelsea✨ (@chelseaa_moniqu) May 30, 2019

This is a CLASSIC. I remember recording the premiere on a raggedy VHS tape. The scene with the tarot cards scared tf outta me, I feared for Beyoncé’s life the entire movie and I wanted Mekhi Phifer to punch me in the throat. This will be watched minimum 10 times next month. https://t.co/hcTC6NGBwa — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) May 30, 2019

This film’s costume design was done by Tracey White who also worked on costume for Grown-ish, How to Get Away with Murder, Martin, Smart Guy, In Living Color, The Wayans, All of Us, Crooklyn, Ali



+ another Beyoncé classic: The Fighting Temptations 💃🏽 https://t.co/6t2THrAqsO — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) May 30, 2019