Carol Channing's Colorful Life, In 47 Stunning Photos

Carol Channing, the Tony Award-winning performer and Broadway legend, died Tuesday at the age of 97. Upon hearing the news, tributes from fans and fellow performers began flooding in.

“It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it,” Channing’s publicist, B. Harlan Boll, said in a statement.

Throughout her decadeslong career, Channing brought some of Broadway’s most iconic characters ― like Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and Dolly Gallagher Levi in “Hello, Dolly!” ― to life. The industry pioneer, as Boll called her, was truly unlike any other.

In honor of the star’s life, we’re looking back at the years of entertainment she provided for so many of us. Below, see some of the star’s most iconic ― and sparkly ― moments through the years: