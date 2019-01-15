Carol Channing's Colorful Life, In 47 Stunning Photos

Carol Channing, the Tony Award-winning performer and Broadway legend, died Tuesday at the age of 97. Upon hearing the news, tributes from fans and fellow performers began flooding in.
“It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it,” Channing’s publicist, B. Harlan Boll, said in a statement.
Throughout her decadeslong career, Channing brought some of Broadway’s most iconic characters ― like Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and Dolly Gallagher Levi in “Hello, Dolly!” ― to life. The industry pioneer, as Boll called her, was truly unlike any other.
In honor of the star’s life, we’re looking back at the years of entertainment she provided for so many of us. Below, see some of the star’s most iconic ― and sparkly ― moments through the years:
Circa 1948-1949
Eileen Darby via Getty Images
Carol Channing performs in the play "Lend an Ear," which opened in 1948.
1949
Erwin Blumenfeld via Getty Images
Yvonne Adair (left) and Channing (right) wear beaded flapper dresses by Miles White with bobbed hair in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."
1955
NBC via Getty Images
Channing in character as Trilby O'Farrell from the 1955 film "Svengali and the Blonde."
1956
John Springer Collection via Getty Images
Channing in character from the 1956 film "The First Traveling Saleslady."
Undated
Francis Miller via Getty Images
Channing performs at Palmer House.
1961
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Channing combs her hair before the Tony Awards ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.
1965
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Channing holds the reins of a horse on an Old West set during the shooting of her Emmy-winning television special "An Evening With Carol Channing," Aug. 12.
1965
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Channing stands in traffic during the shooting of "An Evening With Carol Channing," Aug. 12.
1966
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Channing and then-husband Charles Lowe attend a party in Los Angeles.
1966
The Denver Post via Getty Images
A portrait of the actress, circa 1966.
1967
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Channing performs in a scene from the Universal Studios movie "Thoroughly Modern Millie," circa 1967.
1967
Ira Gay Sealy via Getty Images
Channing in Denver, sometime in 1967.
1967
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
From left to right: Mary Tyler Moore as Miss Dorothy Brown, Julie Andrews as Millie Dillmount, and Channing as Muzzy Van Hossmere, in a promotional portrait for "Thoroughly Modern Millie," directed by George Roy Hill, 1967.
1968
NBC via Getty Images
Channing, circa 1968.
1968
Bettmann via Getty Images
Channing attends the 1968 Academy Awards.
1968
Stefan Tyszko via Getty Images
Channing stands outside the Mermaid Theatre in London's Blackfriars, June 7.
1969
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Channing performs in the TV special "Carol Channing Presents the Seven Deadly Sins."
1969
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Channing performs in the TV special "Carol Channing Presents the Seven Deadly Sins."
1969
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Channing performs in the TV special "Carol Channing Presents the Seven Deadly Sins."
1970
NBC via Getty Images
Channing poses for a photo in September 1970.
1972
Diamond Images via Getty Images
Channing performs during halftime of Super Bowl VI on Jan. 16, between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.
Circa 1974
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Channing attends the National Ballet of Canada Opening Party at Waldorf Towers in New York City.
1978
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Channing attends Fight For Sight Benefit Gala on May 21 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
1980
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Channing during the 34th Tony Awards Party at The Hilton Hotel in New York City.
Undated
Ray Fisher via Getty Images
Channing in a scene from the revival tour of the stage musical "Hello, Dolly!"
1987
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
The actress attends the 1987 St. Jude Gala at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.
1987
Ron Galella Ltd. via Getty Images
Channing, with comedian George Burns, attends the UJA-Federation of New York Annual Awards Gala on Sept. 27, 1987, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.
1987
Ron Galella Ltd. via Getty Images
Channing attends the American Jewish Committee Awards Gala on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
1988
Ron Galella Ltd. via Getty Images
Channing seen at Spago restaurant in West Hollywood on Dec. 3.
1989
Ron Galella Ltd. via Getty Images
Channing attends the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Television Hall of Fame Gala on Jan. 8 at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, California.
1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Channing attends the "Hello, Dolly!" Broadway opening night party at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City.
Undated
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
An undated photo of Channing in a sequin dress.
2002
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Channing attends the 2002 Tony Awards Party on June 2 in Los Angeles.
2003
Jessica Silverstein via Getty Images
Channing attends the Women of Los Angeles "Hope Is A Woman" luncheon at The Four Seasons Hotel on May 21 in Beverly Hills.
2003
Scott Gries via Getty Images
Channing attends the "100 Years of Al Hirschfeld: A Celebration" memorial and theater renaming June 23 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.
2004
Barry King via Getty Images
Channing during Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presents "TV Cares: Ribbon of Hope Celebration 2004" at Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood.
2004
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Channing attends the 58th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 6 in New York City.
2009
David Livingston via Getty Images
The actress attends the Forever Plaid 20th Anniversary Special at Club Nokia on July 9 in Los Angeles.
2009
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Channing arrives at the BraveHeart Awards for Brave Hearts at The Westin Hotel LAX on Oct. 3 in Los Angeles.
2010
Walter McBride via Getty Images
Channing at a signing for her new CD release, "For Heaven's Sake," on World Aids Day at Borders Columbus Circle in New York City on Dec. 1.
2010
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
Channing walks the red carpet at the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center Hall of States on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.
2011
David Livingston via Getty Images
Channing wears a "Hello, Dolly!" costume on stage at her 90th birthday celebration at the Pantages Theatre on Feb. 21 in Hollywood.
2011
David Livingston via Getty Images
Harry Kullijian, Channing and actor Davis Gaines at Channing's 90th birthday celebration.
2011
Victor Decolongon via Getty Images
Channing attends The Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation's "2011 Heroes of Hollywood Luncheon" at the Taglyan Cultural Complex on June 3 in Hollywood.
2011
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The Broadway star attends the The 6th Annual "A Fine Romance" event at Sony Pictures Studios on Oct. 15 in Culver City, California.
2014
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
Channing (left) and Justin Vivian Bond attend Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: An Intimate Evening with Carol Channing and Justin Vivian Bond at Town Hall on Jan. 20 in New York City.
2016
Vivien Killilea via Getty Images
Channing attends the World Premiere of "Broadway Beyond the Golden Age" at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 7.