Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex, Co-Conspirator Caroline Ellison Testifies At Crypto Fraud Trial

Caroline Ellison took the stand against former FTX billionaire and ex-boyfriend Sam Bankman-Fried in a New York court on Tuesday, offering key testimony on the third day of his fraud trial.

“Sam directed me to commit these crimes,” she said. He “directed us to take customer money to pay loans.”

Ellison served as chief executive of Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research during most of her tumultuous five-year romance with the fellow Stanford alum.

She has been cooperating with prosecutors since pleading guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and related conspiracy charges after FTX’s collapse last fall.

Bankman-Fried and others are accused of illegally funneling FTX customer funds into failed Alameda investments, bilking both clients and investors out of billions.

The alleged co-conspirators’ personal entanglement has made the case far messier than even expected.

In August, Bankman-Fried was remanded into federal custody after leaking pieces of Ellison’s personal writing to The New York Times.

In the documents, which included private diaries and Google Docs addressed to her ex, Ellison wrote that she was “pretty unhappy and overwhelmed” with her role at Alameda Research.

She also told Bankman-Fried about being “hurt/rejected” in a private letter, where she openly worried about “making things weird” with her ex-and-crypto-colleague at work.

Ellison’s testimony only adds to the mounting evidence of Bankman-Fried’s alleged scam.

Last week, Gary Wang, one of FTX’s top executives, testified that Bankman-Fried had him code a backdoor into the exchange’s code that could allow the unauthorized transfers (AKA theft) of customer funds.