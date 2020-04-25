Las Vegas Mayor Draws On Trump, Cites 'Extreme Warmth' As Protection For City

Controversial Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Friday cited the city’s “extreme warmth” as a powerful protection against coronavirus as businesses re-open.

Goodman was apparently relying on a perspective championed by President Donald Trump Thursday at a controversial press briefing that sunlight, heat, humidity and even “injections” of disinfectants could possibly impact the battle against coronavirus.

But scientists have pointed out that COVID-19 has thrived in the warm climates of Singapore — and Georgia and Florida. And even if a higher temperature might slow the growth of the virus, that doesn’t mean it would halt an outbreak.

Although the effect of extreme warmth on the virus “has not been clearly determined ... it is assumed that it will deter its ferocity,” Goodman said in a statement. “We certainly are looking forward to having our desert heat provide that substantiation. Our hot summer coupled with our unique economy compel us to be at the forefront of America’s ‘reopening.’” The mayor is eager for the hotels and casinos to get back to business, but will let the operations decide when to do so.

Goodman had a wild interview Wednesday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in which she seemed to dismiss the threat of COVID-19. “I’d love everything open because I think we’ve had viruses for years that have been here,” she told Cooper.

She said she also offered up Las Vegas as a “control group” to track what happens as the city opens for business.

My statement on safely reopening Las Vegas.

