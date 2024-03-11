This Highly Rated Cookware Set Is Somehow Less Than $70 Right Now

“I do love these pans. They are incredibly convenient for a tiny little apartment, needing only one corner of one shelf to store safely. The handles detaching and the option to use them in the oven is even more convenient, as it erases the necessity for yet another pan versus being multi-use itself. The only reason this is 4/5 stars and not 5/5 is because while they are very much nonstick and easy to clean, they did discolor after the first use. The oil or the meat I fried in it did leave a lasting stain. But there isn’t any residue! Overall, I highly recommend these pans.” — S. Effkay

“I’ve wanted to get these for a while and I’m so glad I purchased them! The only thing to keep in mind, is to make sure you read all the instructions. I would have for sure used a metal utensil on them if I hadn’t have read them. They look so nice and are high-quality! Definitely recommend.” — Taylor

“I recently threw out all my pots and pans and replaced them with this set. These pots are so versatile. They come with lids so you can pop what you made in the fridge and not dirty another dish. Cooks food evenly. The bonus is nothing sticks to it. Very easy to clean. Fits in the dishwasher perfectly. Lids slide in the plate side of the dishwasher nicely. I don’t even need to use the detachable handle, but if you do its very simple and it stays on.” — Andrea