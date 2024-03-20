HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It’s time to give your single good kitchen knife a rest ― the one you use for chopping, cutting and getting off stubborn plastic seals. Yeah, that one. You deserve to cook with a full set of new, sharp knives that serve the various functions you need in the kitchen. And lucky for you, this set is on sale.
As part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can now snag a Carote 14-piece knife set for almost half its regular price. This set all comes in a good-looking, hardwood block you’ll be happy to display on your counter, and it also includes with kitchen shears and a sharpening steel to make your life even easier.
The set includes six steak knives you can use at the table, a utility knife, a Santoku knife, a bread knife and a chef’s knife for precise chopping and prepping. They are each made with a triple-riveted, high-impact plastic handle and rust-resistant stainless-steel blades. They’re dishwasher safe, and as stated, come with a sharpening tool so you can always ensure you’re getting the best chop.
If you’re looking to upgrade your own kitchen or want to surprise a friend, this set contains everything you need.
Still debating? Check out some of these five-star reviews:
“Great set of knives. Easy to use, there are all knives for any occasion in the kitchen: preparing any food or eating it. There is a sharpener, which is a nice addition to the knives. I especially like to note the set of steak knives - they are very sharp, light, comfortable and cut meat easily.” — Great deal
“These knives work absolutely excellent. I’ve tried them, comparing them to my very expensive knives (cutco) that I purchased and they are just as good in quality and they cut just as well and sharpen just as well. This is an absolutely excellent buy for this set. I also own the pans by Carote and their quality is also commendable, the packaging & delivery was great- everything about these knives is excellent.” — KaysDays
“I’ve owned several set of of expensive Japanese knives but this set is very impressive for the price. The steak knives in this set are very nice. Highly recommended.” — DN91350
“This knife set replaced most of the other knives we had beforehand, these are all much higher quality than almost all of those!” — Benjamin S.
“I really love this set of knives. Although I am the type of person who uses just one knife for every single thing. The color also adds a nice touch of fancy to the kitchen.” — jhonatan
“I’m 71 years old and have lived with cheap, dull knives for years. Decided it was time I had a good set of knives. These are wonderful. They’ve restored my pleasure in cooking and prep. Merry Christmas to me!” — Kindle customer
“I wanted all of my kitchenware to match the same off-white color theme, so I was super stoked when I found this knife set. They are incredibly sharp & the whole set it nice enough to work as functional decor!” — ShannaT