Walmart The Carote nonstick 21-piece cookware set is on sale for $180 off.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been needing a refresh on your cookware, you’re in luck: A bestselling non-stick, 21-piece cooking set is on sale for 60% off right now at Walmart, and it’s impressively versatile. It’s made with enhanced non-stick granite that can go from your stove to your oven and into your fridge — and then right into your dishwasher.

Each piece of this set promises to deliver the same impressive results as other Carote cookware goods, with rapid and even heat transfer for professional-style searing and browning and pans that can be placed into ovens up to 480 degrees. Plus, the brand’s enhanced non-stick design will make for easier cooking and easier cleanup.

The set comes with two different-sized pan skillets for frying, one five-quart sauté pan with matching lid, two saucepans and two casserole pans, also all with matching lids. The impressive Carote design means that the handles on each of these pots and pans can be completely removed to allow for easier leftover storage in the fridge or for stacking everything on top of each other in your kitchen cabinets. Additionally, you get an egg pan, a four-inch pan protector, a stainless steel steamer and a three-piece utensil set.

With a savings of $180, we think this is truly an impressive deal so don’t wait too long to grab this ultimate set of do-anything cookware from the link above or below.