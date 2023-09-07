“I love these pots and pans. They are beautiful and look just like the pictures of them! They are great to cook with, nothing sticks, and they wash up beautifully. I am very happy with this set.” — Anne

“Beautiful love them. Used everyday for a week now. Have held up nicely. I hand wash them after, no dishwasher so far.” — Deina

“Fabulous pans and great price!! i highly recommend these! They come with so many different items!!” — Eaglesore777

“Obsessed! Amazing!!! High quality!!! Recommend!” — Linor

“I highly recommend them. I have been using my pots and pans for a few days now and I simply love them. Easy to clean, durable and quality is good for the price.” — Rosalva

“These are the best pans I’ve ever owned. Not only are the beautiful but they work exceptionally! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy, they’re amazing!” — Amy

“I am really happy with my cookware! The color was exactly what I was looking for and even though it’s a light color, it cleans up so easily! This set has a good mix of pots and pans. I needed more skillet/sauté pans and it came with 3. Wonderful set, amazing price!” — Gina