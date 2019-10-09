Chance The Rapper’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Is One Big Name-Drop

Chance the Rapper’s “Carpool Karaoke” quickly turned into a who’s who of who he knows.

In “The Late Late Show” bit that aired Tuesday night, the Grammy-winning musician spilled the beans to host James Corden on his friendships with former President Barack Obama and fellow rap stars Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Chance revealed how Obama and Jay-Z are a little hard to get hold of on the phone. He does have a direct line to West, however, but admitting to facing a “spiritual battle” when deciding to follow one of his whims.

Corden also served up Chance (who revealed he hates vegetables) a platter of veggies ― while Chance broke down the totally non-confrontational way he deals with receiving an unsatisfactory verse from a collaborator on a song.

Check out the segment here: