Carrie Ann Inaba Falls Out Of Her Chair On 'Dancing With The Stars'

“Dancing With The Stars” had its share of graceful moves on Monday.
This wasn’t one of them.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba fell out of her chair while critiquing a routine danced by Kate Flannery of “The Office” and partner Pasha Pashkov.
The two had just finished performing to “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins,” prompting high praise from Inaba. The judge, distracted by host Tom Bergeron reaching for a broom at the foot of the panelist’s table, didn’t notice that she had moved her chair back. She sat down and tumbled backward onto the floor.
The show went on. She came up laughing and hugged Flannery and Pashkov, saying she loved them.
“I knew those chairs were gonna be trouble,” Bergeron said.
Incidentally, the dancers earned a 24/30.
Twitter fell for Inaba for being a good sport.
Back in 2012, Inaba was so fired up after a rumba performance from Gilles Marini and Peta Murgatroyd that she missed her seat and took a dramatic tumble.