Carrie and Mr. Big are all lovey-dovey in scenes released Sunday from the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That...” (Watch the clip below.)

After the Emmy Awards, a trailer that highlighted many of HBO Max’s productions showed the couple’s romance seemingly sizzling in the kitchen. Chris Noth’s Big affectionately hugs Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie from behind, and in another clip they kiss.

The sweet snippets might ease the worry of fans who were concerned the couple was divorcing after a photo portraying tension between the two actors apparently in character circulated, in addition to an alleged script leak that implied a split. But the trailer vignettes are designed to merely whet our interest, so who knows what’s really up with those two.

Another scene shows a stylishly dressed Carrie, with her pals Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), turning to wave at someone.

Kim Cattrall, the missing part of the original foursome from the HBO series (1998-2004) and two movies (2008 and 2010), opted out after beefing with Parker.

Noth wasn’t a lock for the limited-series revival about the love lives of the New York City friends either. He felt he had “done” the character of Mr. Big until executive producer Michael Patrick King convinced him of Big’s potential in the new show. “I was all in,” Noth said.