The year 2004 marked the end of the cult favorite “Sex And The City” series, and with it the end of the uncredited character known as Carrie’s nameplate necklace (after she lost it in Paris and eventually found it, of course). Its initial disappearance was a sad day for viewers everywhere as Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, wore it often throughout the series. The popularity of nameplate necklaces began with Black and Latinx youth in the ’90s, but resurged throughout the aughts as a result of the show. Costume designer Patricia Field was inspired to include the necklace in Carrie’s wardrobe after carrying similar items in her New York City shop, which eventually closed in 2016.

To the thousands of SATC fans around the world, though, Dec. 9, 2021 is essentially a holiday, as it’s the day a revival of the show called “And Just Like That...” premieres on HBO Max.

While we aren’t sure yet if Carrie will don the necklace in the upcoming limited series, you can still soak up all the nostalgia during your weekly watch parties by wearing a necklace that looks just like it, thanks to Abbott Lyon’s version. It even nails the exact font used in the necklace worn by Carrie.

The personalized necklace, which comes in whatever name you wish and is made of 18k gold-plated stainless steel, has an anti-tarnish protective finish. It’s water-, sweat- and heat-resistant so you don’t have to worry about your tears dripping on it when the series comes to an end. Or you can buy it as a gift for the die-hard SATC lover in your life and add a droplet of their birthstone for an additional cost. Hardware options include classic gold, along with silver and rose gold.