Carrie Underwood donned a dramatic black and silver sparkly look at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

“The Champion” singer and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, walked the red carpet together at the award show in Las Vegas.

Underwood wore a gorgeous, one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran that was covered in silver sparkles and showed off not one, but two thigh-high slits. She paired the look with black and silver stilettos, a half-up, half-down hair do and a sensational smokey eye.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Underwood attends the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 in Las Vegas.

“I am zipped so tight in this dress ... it’s pushing things up to places where it doesn’t normally go,” the country singer joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She also spoke candidly about her body and how she feels after welcoming her second child, a baby boy named Jacob, in January.

“My body is completely different than when it was a few months ago, and it’s always weird, kind of, to come back and [ask] ... do I still have it? Can I still sing?” she told the outlet. “Because I had an obstruction in this area for nine months, and now it’s gone. And it’s an adjustment period and it’s on the early side of me.”

But Underwood said that she had to come back to the show, because she wanted to perform. She performed the song “I’m Standing With You” alongside Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton and Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us.”

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019 via Getty Images Underwood, Metz and Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of Maddie & Tae during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards.

She later got the crowd rocking with a rendition of her hit “Southbound,” changing into a short, rainbow-colored dress.

Prior to jumping on stage, Underwood told fans on Instagram that she was pumping.

John Shearer/ACMA2019 via Getty Images Underwood at the end of her performance of "Southbound."

